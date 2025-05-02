Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Masty District, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a three-room apartment in the very center of Mosty at the address: Lenin Street,…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a three-room apartment in the city center at ul.Klary Zetkin, 9. The apartment i…
$16,000
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a spacious three-room apartment with a large kitchen in a very popular brick house …
$35,700
Room in Kurylavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Kurylavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 577 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a unique opportunity to purchase a hunting farm located in the picturesque Grodno r…
$1,70M
Properties features in Masty District, Belarus

