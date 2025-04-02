Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Masty, Belarus

3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a three-room apartment in the city center at ul.Klary Zetkin, 9. The apartment i…
$16,000
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
A three -room apartment is sold in the city center at the Klara Ketkin St., 9. The apartment…
$16,000
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a three-room apartment in the very center of Mosty at the address: Lenin Street,…
$25,000
