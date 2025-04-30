Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Malaryta District, Belarus

Commercial property 521 m² in Arehava, Belarus
Commercial property 521 m²
Arehava, Belarus
Area 521 m²
Number of floors 2
Lot 8639. A separate two -story capital structure in AG is sold. Orekhovo. This object is lo…
$32,400
Commercial property 564 m² in Arehava, Belarus
Commercial property 564 m²
Arehava, Belarus
Area 564 m²
Lot 8638. A separate one -story capital structure in AG is sold. Orekhovo is only 10 minutes…
$7,200
Manufacture 1 460 m² in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 460 m²
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 460 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex of the Social-Revolutionary School of Economics (name-fishhosis) is a considerat…
$516,000
