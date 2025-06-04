Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Restaurant 1 252 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Restaurant 1 252 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Restaurant complex for sale in a historical location in. Nice job. 1989. pags. Area - 1251.7…
$452,000
