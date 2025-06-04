Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Maladzyechna, Belarus

сommercial property
4
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 1 100 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Manufacture 1 100 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 100 m²
Production base with administrative and economic complex in Molodechno ❤️The base with all c…
$169,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go