Cottages with garage for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Two houses in the 4th district Molodechno ❤️ Do you want to live in a comfortable house in a…
$149,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Cyscinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyscinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 174 m²
This is a house you will fall in love with at first sight. The two-storey house is built acc…
$450,000
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
