Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

сommercial property
7
shops
3
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 322 m² in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 322 m²
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
For sale building   Business   with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstruction for ot…
$18,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go