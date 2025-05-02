Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malahavecki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale a residential house 2 km from Baranovichi (in walking distance Dipriz, micron Borov…
$38,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go