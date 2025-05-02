Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malahavecki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Astrambel, Belarus
House
Astrambel, Belarus
Area 149 m²
House (64% ready) 5 minutes from Mr. BOROVKY. e. Jastrembel. 25 acres is private property. T…
$40,500
House in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale a residential house 2 km from Baranovichi (in walking distance Dipriz, micron Borov…
$38,000
Properties features in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
