House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
Opportunity to buy a house ❤️ We present to your attention a large and high-quality seven-ro…
$26,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
"Central Real Estate Agency"NDP 192036003License: No 02240/260, MJ RB, since 13.09.2013 Mois…
$3,000
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Urgent!!I will sell a two-storey garden cottage, in the direction of Old Yancino!!!Access ro…
$3,700
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Great, picturesque place. The beautiful river Sha, A spring near a parking lot on the banks …
$9,500
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Opportunity to buy a house ❤️ We present to your attention a house in the quietest and most …
$5,900
