  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

6
5 properties total found
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 253 m²
A residential two-level house on Borodina Street in Mogilev was put up for sale. The total a…
$130,000
6 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
6 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, warm house is sold partly with furniture in the area of ​​the summer village in the …
$61,800
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 30 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$24,999
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 530 m²
Exclusive offer! Cottage in four levels, located in the center of Mogilev, on the banks of t…
$255,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 250 m²
Contract number with the agency 26/2 from 2022-02-04
$90,000
