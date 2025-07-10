Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Babruysk, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 287 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 287 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 287 m²
Floor -1/1
Premises in the heart of Bobruisk, Dzerzhinsky 51 (287.1 m2)A spacious one-storey building w…
$2,360
per month
Leave a request
Shop 100 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Rental / sales of premises for any purpose: retail / office / medical / services, etc. from …
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
