Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyuban
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lyuban, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
7
11 properties total found
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A house with a plot in Lubany! ❤️The brick house is perfect for both year-round living and s…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with chic territory at the address: ag. Sorochi, Energetikov str.,…
$89,000
Leave a request
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Stylish house with chic repairs, appliances and furniture in Luban ❤️This house is a great o…
$110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 58 m²
A house for sale in the center of Luban. The best way to start your business. There are: a p…
$22,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House for sale with a spacious plot ❤️ The house is well renovated with all communications a…
$49,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 54 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️Residential house in the center of Luban on the street. Skipper.…
$24,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
$39,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Sale of a house in the city of Luban, Minsk region, 142 km from MKAD towards Slutsk. New log…
$14,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-room apartment in the city of Lyuban, Kirov str., 93.No trade. Let’s take a l…
$21,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes