  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyuban District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lyuban District, Belarus

House in Urecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Urecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
House for sale near GP. Urechye (2.5 km) of the Luban district of the Minsk region. The hous…
$5,500
House in Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
A house on a spacious plot in ag. Sorrows ❤️Everyone dreams of a luxurious and peaceful life…
$39,900
Cottage in Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 175 m²
$89,000
House in Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in the village of Nevolozh of Lyuban district, 20 km from Soligorsk and 17 km…
$6,500
