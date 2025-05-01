Show property on map Show properties list
  Belarus
  Lyuban District
  Residential
  House

Houses for sale in Lyuban District, Belarus

House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Stylish house with chic repairs, appliances and furniture in Luban ❤️This house is a great o…
$110,000
House in Urecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Urecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
House for sale near GP. Urechye (2.5 km) of the Luban district of the Minsk region. The hous…
$5,500
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 33 m²
House with garage in the center of Luban ❤️This is a great offer for those who are looking f…
$14,800
House in Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
A house on a spacious plot in ag. Sorrows ❤️Everyone dreams of a luxurious and peaceful life…
$39,900
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A house with a plot in Lubany! ❤️The brick house is perfect for both year-round living and s…
$26,500
House in Racenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Racenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
A spacious brick house is ideal for a large family! ❤️ Are you looking for a home where your…
$16,000
Cottage in Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 175 m²
$89,000
House in Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in the village of Nevolozh of Lyuban district, 20 km from Soligorsk and 17 km…
$6,500
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 58 m²
A house for sale in the center of Luban. The best way to start your business. There are: a p…
$22,000
House in Urechcha, Belarus
House
Urechcha, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Main characteristics:Location: Located in a quiet and green area, away from the bustle of th…
$25,990
House in Sarocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for sale in the village of Selets ❤️ Cozy house in the village of Selets - comfort and…
$11,500
House in Malagaradzacicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malagaradzacicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place located on a plot of 25 acres, where you can enjoy fre…
$2,900
House in Kascuki, Belarus
House
Kascuki, Belarus
Area 65 m²
$16,000
House in Zakalnoe, Belarus
House
Zakalnoe, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale in Luban district! ❤️ Brick house with a spacious plot in Zakalnoye! Addres…
$16,000
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House for sale with a spacious plot ❤️ The house is well renovated with all communications a…
$49,500
