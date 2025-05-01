Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyntupski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale is a magical country house 100% readiness on the shore of the lake "Big Shvakshty" …
$48,000
