  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room house in Tapiliski, Belarus
2 room house
Tapiliski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale log house in Topilishki village on Dachnaya street, 3, Shchuchinsky district. Land …
$5,000
Properties features in Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

