Monthly rent of offices in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Office 7 310 m² in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 7 310 m²
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 7 310 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a warehouse with an area of 7310.1 square meters. m, located in t…
$43,861
per month
