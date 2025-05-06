Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lugavaslabadski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Apcak, Belarus
House
Apcak, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious residential building for sale in d. Obchak 15 km from the…
$106,000
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a modern two-level cottage with a beautiful terrace in a picturesque place of the v…
$217,000
Cottage in Pryvolny, Belarus
Cottage
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 285 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house with a basement and 2 terraces in the immediate vici…
$176,500
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Location The house is located in Zabolotye, 20 km from Minsk in the Mogilev direction (15 mi…
$32,000
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale house on the banks of the river Svisloch. A plot of 25 acres for the construction a…
$79,000
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
A great way to achieve your dreams! Spacious house with great potential is for sale. This va…
$109,500
Cottage in Zamastocca, Belarus
Cottage
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 255 m²
Spacious three-level cottage for a large family: luxury and comfort on 25 acres of a well-gr…
$340,000
House in Apcak, Belarus
House
Apcak, Belarus
Area 88 m²
The living area is 88.2 m2, 1 living room 28.9 m2. The house has a spacious kitchen of 14 m2…
$44,000
