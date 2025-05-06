Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lugavaslabadski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a modern two-level cottage with a beautiful terrace in a picturesque place of the v…
$217,000
Cottage in Pryvolny, Belarus
Cottage
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 285 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house with a basement and 2 terraces in the immediate vici…
$176,500
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
A great way to achieve your dreams! Spacious house with great potential is for sale. This va…
$109,500
Cottage in Zamastocca, Belarus
Cottage
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 255 m²
Spacious three-level cottage for a large family: luxury and comfort on 25 acres of a well-gr…
$340,000
