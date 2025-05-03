Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
The house in a picturesque place in the village of Muzhanka, Borisovsky district, next to th…
$16,500
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Reliable house overlooking the river ❤️ Spacious brick house with all amenities in the agro-…
$70,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Navasiolki, Belarus
House
Navasiolki, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Cozy two-level cottage with garage ❤️This house is an ideal place for those who want to live…
$5,700
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
