Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ludvinouski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House for sale in the village of Volchki ❤️ Sale of a country house in Vilei district in a q…
$8,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes