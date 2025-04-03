Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 231 m² in Liuban, Belarus
Commercial property 231 m²
Liuban, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 231 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale building administrative and economic 230.9 m2 in ag. Lubanj, Vileisky district. In …
$30,000
