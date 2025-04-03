Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Litvienski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale wooden house 65 km from the city of Minsk, on the Grodno highway! The village is re…
$17,500
House in Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
On sale is a house located in a picturesque place "Nalibok Forest". Petrylovichi is a villag…
$59,000
House in Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Your corner of paradise: a house on the banks of the Volma River with a plot of 25 acres! ❤️…
$7,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
