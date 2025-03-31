Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in ag.Lipen 100 k…
$50,000
House in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
House for sale in a picturesque location located on a plot of 10 acres, where you can enjoy …
$4,000
House in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale. C.T. Car factory. 102 km from Moscow. Near the town of Osipovichi. In the vicinity…
$13,800
Properties features in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
