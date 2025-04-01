Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale cottage with a plot in ST Osanovo - your ideal corner for rest and life! ❤️ Looking…
$37,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Spacious plot in ST Osanova-1 Molodechnensky district Address: ST Osanova-1 The site is loca…
$3,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes