  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet
  Residential
  House
  Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Lebedevo, Belarus
House
Lebedevo, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lebedevo, 8 km from Molodechno. It is lo…
$54,000
House in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Modern house with a bath 133 square meters 5 km from Molodechno ❤️ Are you looking for a pla…
$60,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
