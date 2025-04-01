Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Apartment in Lebedevo, Belarus
Apartment
Lebedevo, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with modern repairs and all communications ❤️For sale half of the house in a well-main…
$36,200
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Turec-Boyary, Belarus
2 room apartment
Turec-Boyary, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
$28,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Properties features in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

