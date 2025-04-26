Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Lida District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
69
2 properties total found
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a share in a blocked residential building, with a separate entrance and an allocate…
$18,000
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale 2 apartments in a blocked residential building, with a separate entrance and a dedi…
$36,500
