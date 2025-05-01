Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ladski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Ladski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 109 m² in Ladski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 109 m²
Ladski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached building of 108.8 m2 on a plot of 22 acres is for sale. D. Rechki, Lyadensky vill…
$19,900
