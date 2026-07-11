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Pool Cottages for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 326 m²
VIP-estate of Kuty3 level, walls - block, year of construction 2014, internal area of the bu…
$435,000
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