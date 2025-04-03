Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
Office 1 365 m² in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Office 1 365 m²
Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 365 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale administrative and household building in a complex with storage facilities in D. So…
$79,800
