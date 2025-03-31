Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ladzienicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A land plot with a residential building at the address of the village of Selets, d.41 (Novog…
$27,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes