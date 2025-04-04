Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ladzienicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a two-storey brick house in the villa…
$7,800
House in Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A land plot with a residential building at the address of the village of Selets, d.41 (Novog…
$27,000
Properties features in Ladzienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

