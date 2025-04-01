Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kvasouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 237 m²
$157,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes