Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kurylavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 577 m² in Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 577 m²
Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 577 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer to consider the purchase of a hunting farm with placement in the Grodno region, Mos…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Commercial property 577 m² in Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 577 m²
Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 577 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer to consider the purchase of a hunting farm with placement in the Grodno region, Mos…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes