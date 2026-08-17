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Cottages with garage for sale in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Cottage 49 km from Moscow ❤️ Good cottage with all amenities in Podlipye, only 49 km from Mo…
$88,344
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