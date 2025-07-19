Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kurhanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Cottage 49 km from Moscow ❤️ Good cottage with all amenities in Podlipye, only 49 km from Mo…
$99,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go