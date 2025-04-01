Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kuraniecki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kuraniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kuraniec, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kuraniec, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
$8,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Kuraniec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kuraniec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
$5,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kuraniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes