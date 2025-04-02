Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2006 1st floor. General SNB- 89.3 sq.m, t…
$30,000
House in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1970 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 40.9 sq.m., general. - 40…
$20,900
Properties features in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

