Apartments for sale in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kryuliany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryuliany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Ag. Krivlyany, Lenin St., 1987, 2/2 Panel, 102.9/73.9/43.2/9.70, bathroom,…
$14,200
3 room apartment in Kryuliany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryuliany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, village of Krivlyany, Lenin St., 1981, 1/2 Panel, 71.1/67.9/44.5/8.5, bath…
$11,350
Properties features in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

