Apartments for sale in Krupki, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Krupki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
$25,000
3 room apartment in Krupki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
$26,500
3 room apartment in Krupki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 3 rooms apartment in Krupki St. Chernyakhovsky house 17. Apartment with a large ar…
$47,000
