Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krupicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Paceuscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Paceuscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
Create your own corner of happiness in an apartment with your own site! ❤️ We offer you a …
$16,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
7 room apartment in Krupica, Belarus
7 room apartment
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of estate in Krupitsa.Details by phone. Contract number with agency 515/5 from 2024-08-30
$199,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go