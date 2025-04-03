Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Krulevschinskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Krulevschinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Krulevschinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krulevschinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/3
Everything is nearby, within walking distance: station, kindergarten, school, hospital, shop…
$12,500
