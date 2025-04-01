Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
$6,350
Leave a request
Plot of land in Krasnaye, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnaye, Belarus
The house is sold in a/g red. Great location: in the immediate vicinity of Gomel, a seven mi…
$30,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes