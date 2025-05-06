Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnenski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent cottage of timber, Molodechnen direction, Bojary train station, garden associatio…
$10,900
Leave a request
House in Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale house from a log house in a picturesque place! Located in Molodechnensky district, …
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale cottage 45 km from Minsk, ST "Medtechnic", Molodechnen direction. The train to the …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale cottage in the village "Azurny-2008", Krasnensky village Council, Molodechno distri…
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A wooden house is for sale in Rakutevshchyna. Materials were purchased for its reconstructio…
$27,900
Leave a request
House in Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
Area 24 m²
House with a plot of 25 km. from Molodechno and 50 km MKAD ❤️The plot with a log house in a …
$6,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
One-storey cottage is sold, with a total area of 48.0 m2 in the S/K "Diamond". It consists o…
$9,250
Leave a request
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale garden house made of timber with an area of 42.7 sq.m., located on address: Minsk r…
$10,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go