Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale unfinished house 45 km from Minsk! ❤️ Looking for a cozy place for a family holiday…
$57,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go