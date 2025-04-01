Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Manufacture 322 m² in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 322 m²
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
For sale building   Business   with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstruction for ot…
$18,000
Commercial property 773 m² in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 773 m²
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 773 m²
Floor 1/1
Resurgeon warehouses for sale. Red, Molodechno direction, 42 km from MKAD, near the train st…
$39,000
Shop 322 m² in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 322 m²
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
Floor 1/2
The store building is for sale with the possibility of reprofiling through reconstruction fo…
$18,000
Shop 367 m² in Krasnaye, Belarus
Shop 367 m²
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 367 m²
Floor 1/1
Store building for sale with opportunityreprofiling under other optionscommercial activity a…
$30,000
Office 66 m² in Krasnaye, Belarus
Office 66 m²
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 13
Area 66 m²
We offer for purchase a complex of buildings (former military unit). Location: Molodechno …
$250,000
