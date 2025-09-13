Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnazviozdauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krasnazviozdauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Krasnazviozdauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnazviozdauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale comfortable, fully ready to live in the house in the village of Tsepra, Kletsky dis…
$59,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krasnazviozdauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go