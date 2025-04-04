Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Krasnasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Your ideal home in Smolevichy: comfort and coziness on 15 acres! ❤️ For sale a wonderful one…
$59,000
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ Spacious 3-room apartment with a plot of land - an excellent solution…
$57,000
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Uncompleted house in the center of Maryina Gorki ❤️ A capital preserved building in the cent…
$33,000
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/9
Excellent Czech apartment for sale on the street. Rotmistrova 50 in Minsk. A lot of people w…
$53,000
Leave a request
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
On sale a new house 22 km from Minsk for year-round living.Convenient access to the highway.…
$49,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
Stalinka in the center of Minsk: comfort, status and ideal location ❤️A rare offer combining…
$95,000
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
It is profitable to buy a plot near the forest! ❤️Dacha is a nice house with comforts. Not f…
$6,500
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale unfinished house 45 km from Minsk! ❤️ Looking for a cozy place for a family holiday…
$46,000
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 8/17
A good option for a 1-room apartment in Serebryanka. Clean entrance, good layout. Near the g…
$62,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Cozy country house with a plot of 10 acres near Minsk ❤️ Beautiful two-storey house with a t…
$89,900
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
1-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ For sale a cozy bright one-room apartment with a practical l…
$27,900
Leave a request


Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/17
One-bedroom apartment for sale at Independence Avenue, 170, MinskThe house was built in 2009…
$94,000
Leave a request

